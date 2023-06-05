YFS horse-based therapy becomes widely popular

YFS Equine Assisted Psychotherapy assists trauma-involved children.
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A relatively new program at Youth and Family Services - Equine Assisted Therapy (EAP) - is an innovative way for children to create a connection with horses and work through mental health issues.

YFS started the EAP program in 2019 and now just four years later, the South Dakota Community Foundation has dedicated its support of the program with a $10,000 grant. Since the program’s inception, the unique form of therapy has helped out 170 children.

EAP became widely popular among kids who find it difficult to open up and discuss emotions and experiences; and Native American youth whose families have cultural connections to horses.

For more information on the program watch the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Prairie rattlesnake bites can cause swelling, bruising, and severe pain.
You wouldn’t want to hiss off these snakes
Members of the 186th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement...
Graduation held for 186th basic law enforcement certification course students
Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking
William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, 2022. He was originally charged with second degree...
Motion denied for man charged with first degree manslaughter

Latest News

The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival
2022 General Election, Rapid City.
Demise of local journalism contributes to demise of democracy
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
Monument Health celebrates the survivors of cancer