YFS horse-based therapy becomes widely popular

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A relatively new program at Youth and Family Services - Equine Assisted Therapy (EAP) - is an innovative way for children to create a connection with horses and work through mental health issues.

YFS started the EAP program in 2019 and now just four years later, the South Dakota Community Foundation has dedicated its support of the program with a $10,000 grant. Since the program’s inception, the unique form of therapy has helped out 170 children.

EAP became widely popular among kids who find it difficult to open up and discuss emotions and experiences; and Native American youth whose families have cultural connections to horses.

For more information on the program watch the interview above.

