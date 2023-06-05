Representative Fred Deutsch gets a medical marijuana card after expressing opposition about the bill

South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2021, South Dakota legalized cannabis for medical use, meaning that the drug can only be purchased by users who have medical cards.

Representative Fred Deutsch, from the Watertown area, recently obtained his own medical marijuana card.

Deutsch supported the bill back in 2021, but only for those who need it. In a previous interview, he said he worries that medical marijuana may be a pathway to recreational use and is fearful doctors could write prescriptions without genuinely looking into a person’s condition.

Deutsch told The Dakota Scout that he intends to use the card, but not to buy marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
Prairie rattlesnake bites can cause swelling, bruising, and severe pain.
You wouldn’t want to hiss off these snakes
Members of the 186th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement...
Graduation held for 186th basic law enforcement certification course students
Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking

Latest News

Artists are welcomed in Art Alley, as long as they have a permit for their work.
Art Alley mural created for ‘conversation ignitor’ project defaced over the weekend
Rapid City voting polls will be open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Rapid City polls open Tuesday morning for mayor and other city officials
The fountains will be running Tuesday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fun in the sun comes with responsibility
There is still work going on and equipment inside the structure, so patrons are asked to drive...
Progress was made to the renovations of the downtown parking lot