Rapid City polls open Tuesday morning for mayor and other city officials

Rapid City voting polls will be open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Rapid City voting polls will be open at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.(STEVE DEBENPORT | Getty Images)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, people can head to the voting booth and cast their ballot for, among other positions, Rapid City’s new mayor, as well as new city council and school board members.

Laura Armstrong, Brad Estes, Josh Lyle, Jason Salamun, and Ron Weifenbach are running for mayor after current mayor Steve Allender announced he will not run again. Early voting started in late May and ended Monday night at 5 p.m.

“The precinct workers go out and set up the polling locations in the morning. So they’ll be at the polls between 5:30 and 6 {a.m.} and get everything set up and be ready by 7 o’clock for the first voters,” said Cindy Mohler, Pennington County Auditor.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you need help locating your voting place, you can follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
Prairie rattlesnake bites can cause swelling, bruising, and severe pain.
You wouldn’t want to hiss off these snakes
Members of the 186th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement...
Graduation held for 186th basic law enforcement certification course students
Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking

Latest News

South Dakota Representative receives a medical marijuana card, after expressing opposition.
Representative Fred Deutsch gets a medical marijuana card after expressing opposition about the bill
Artists are welcomed in Art Alley, as long as they have a permit for their work.
Art Alley mural created for ‘conversation ignitor’ project defaced over the weekend
The fountains will be running Tuesday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fun in the sun comes with responsibility
There is still work going on and equipment inside the structure, so patrons are asked to drive...
Progress was made to the renovations of the downtown parking lot