Matters of the State: South Dakota’s drug problem; Candidates court Iowans

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the ramifications of Minnesota becoming the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana.

Attorney General Marty Jackley discusses what the new law means for South Dakota as well as the state’s other issues with drugs like meth, fentanyl and xylazine.

Political analyst Jeff Stein joins the program to break down recent visits from Republican presidential candidates as they make their pitch to Iowa voters.

And Cody Dennis reports on a new program in Pennington County aimed at educating and rehabilitating inmates.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KDLT, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

