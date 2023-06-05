Calling all lords and ladies to the Black Hills Renaissance Festival

The Black Renaissance Festival features various vendors and food for people to enjoy.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Hear ye, hear ye, the time has once again come for the annual Black Hills Renaissance Festival.

Last year, the festival brought more than 3,500 people to the city of Lead, which is almost double the town’s size.

The event allows people to journey back in time and enjoy a weekend of shopping, jousting, and enjoying locally made ale and mead. And while costumes are encouraged, they are not required.

“We don’t want anyone to feel shy that they need to be costumed to come but it just makes it a lot more fun. Really, it’s just to have a lot of fun, to just let your inner child come out and have fun and play pretend with us,” said Shareece Tatum, event coordinator for the festival.

The Black Hills Renaissance Festival is June 10 and 11.

For more details on the event and to purchase a ticket click the link here.

