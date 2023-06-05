Art Alley mural created for ‘conversation ignitor’ project defaced over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Art Alley in downtown Rapid City is a place for artists to show off their skills and enhance their community through murals, but sometimes those murals get defaced.

Lumi was the first artist selected for the ‘Conversation Ignitor’ project started by the Rapid City Arts Council. She was able to paint a mural in Art Alley for the project. Over the weekend the mural was defaced with a big ‘x’ over her painting. However, defaced artwork in the alley isn’t new.

”You know the amazing thing about street art is that it changes all the time. And the whole idea is that artists can add to the conversation. In this case, this isn’t just about adding artwork, this is about attacking a piece of art that then discourages our other artists from wanting to be a part of telling their story,” said Jacqui Dietrich, executive director for the Rapid City Arts Council.

Deitrich says if there is an artist out there who would like to have their art in Art Alley, they should go to the Dahl Arts Center and talk to the Rapid City Arts Council about opportunities available.

