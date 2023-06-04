Showers and thunderstorms are still in the forecast for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thunderstorms and showers will give way to partly cloudy skies and lows mostly in the 50s to low 60s. We start off Sunday pretty clear, temperatures will rise into the 70s and 80s with slightly cooler temperatures in the Black Hills. Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day as the chance for showers and thunderstorms increases around lunchtime. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually taper off. Monday we will start off dry and clear the chance of showers and thunderstorms will remain in the Black Hill. The chance for severe thunderstorms will remain pretty quiet. Tuesday and Wednesday we will remain quiet, dry, and warm. However, the chances for thunderstorms will return later next week.

