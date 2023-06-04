Graduation held for 186th basic law enforcement certification course students

Members of the 186th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement organization.(Office of the Attorney General)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley congratulated 46 students who completed a 13-week training program to become fully qualified law enforcement officers in the state.

“This is a major milestone not only for the students but also their families,” said Attorney General Jackley who spoke at the graduation. “They have demonstrated a dedication and commitment to keeping their communities safe.”

Graduates must complete 520 hours of coursework in law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations, taught by full-time staff from the Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies.

