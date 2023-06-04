Graduation held for 186th basic law enforcement certification course students

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley congratulated 46 students who completed a 13-week training program to become fully qualified law enforcement officers in the state.

“This is a major milestone not only for the students but also their families,” said Attorney General Jackley who spoke at the graduation. “They have demonstrated a dedication and commitment to keeping their communities safe.”

Graduates must complete 520 hours of coursework in law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations, taught by full-time staff from the Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies.

