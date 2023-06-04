Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A body found in a South Carolina lake has been identified, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was found in Lake Lyman Saturday morning.

Officials said the body was identified as that of 52-year-old Patrick Funderburk.

Officials said they found no signs of foul play and will conduct a forensic exam.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking
Prairie rattlesnake bites can cause swelling, bruising, and severe pain.
You wouldn’t want to hiss off these snakes
William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, 2022. He was originally charged with second degree...
Motion denied for man charged with first degree manslaughter
Police seek a suspect in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
$5,000 reward for information on Star Village shooting of 6-year-old

Latest News

A homeowner in Florida was charged after police said he pulled a gun on a woman who pulled into...
Police: Homeowner pulled gun on woman who backed into his driveway
Police: Homeowner pulled gun on woman who pulled into his driveway
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia
Chances of thunderstorm and rain showers will continue to decrease as drier conditions settle in.
Drier and mostly sunny for most areas