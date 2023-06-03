Post 22 and Post 320 come up short at Veterans Classic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Post 22 baseball team dropped a pair of games at the Veterans Classic on Friday. The Hardhats lost to Cheyenne 8-nothing and Mitchell 2-1. Post 320 lost to North Platte 7-2. At the time of this publishing late Friday night the Stars game against Miles City was in a rain delay with Miles City leading 9-6 in the 4th inning.

