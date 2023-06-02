You wouldn’t want to hiss off these snakes

Prairie rattlesnake bites can cause swelling, bruising, and severe pain.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In South Dakota, there are 17 species of snakes. However, only one of those species is venomous, which is the prairie rattlesnake.

“Rattlesnakes, they’re extremely dangerous, and if you are hiking with an animal, I recommend you keep your animal on a leash at all times, especially within the city limits there is a restraint law,” said KP Davidson, animal control officer.

According to adaptationenvironmental.com, prairie rattlesnakes are most active between April and October and are most commonly found during dawn and dusk.

“The most common areas are going to be where there’s rocks, brush, and places for them to hide, or go underneath with their dens and stuff like that. It is common to see them in the city, if you have a lot of junk in your yard that might be an issue as well, they’ll go under almost anything,” said Davidson.

If you do come across a rattlesnake, it is suggested to try and hear where the sound is coming from, walk away from the sound, and don’t make sudden movements to try and scare it away if you do see it.

If you or your animal is bitten by a rattlesnake, seek help right away.

