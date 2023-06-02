Would you like a donut?

To help celebrate the holiday, the Salvation Army handed out free donuts.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you need a reason to devour a donut or two, National Donut Day is the perfect excuse to head to your favorite bakery and get a tasty treat.

But this annual celebration isn’t just about eating.

National Donut Day was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor their “Donut Lassies”.

Female volunteers traveled to France during World War I to provide soldiers on the front line with supplies, emotional support, and, of course, some freshly baked donuts.

“It really was just an encouragement, I guess is the most important thing. It was just an opportunity to encourage them, to let them know they were loved, and they were cared for and there were a lot of people at home who were thinking about them,” said Major Jerry O’Neil, Black Hills area coordinator for the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army continues the mission of the Donut Lassies through various programs that help people in need.

To help celebrate National Donut Day, vote for your favorite type of donut by clicking here.

