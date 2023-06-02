Summer traveling mode ... activated!

By Juliana Alford
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Memorial Day weekend was the unofficial start of summer travel, when students are out of school, and the warmer temperatures are approaching.

AAA announced that a record 42.3 million Americans were expected to travel during Memorial Day weekend, including about 119,000 South Dakotans.

“The Black Hills and Rapid City continue to be a very affordable destination. So, when you look at our comp set, or communities that are similar in size, welcome a similar number of visitors, what we really see across the board is that we’re still an affordable destination,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Rapid City.

Last year, 14.4 million visitors traveled to and within South Dakota, according to SDvisit.com. As for visitor spending, in 2022, visitors spent $4.7 billion more than in 2021, which is 15 percent higher than pre-pandemic heights.

“Enthusiasm for travel is very strong across the board. So, some of our hoteliers had the strongest May on record, which is really encouraging to see. So, I think we’re going to see some good visitation numbers throughout the summer here,” said Kaufman.

For those traveling from South Dakota, AAA has some advice.

“Be prepared for busy highways, and busy airports, and full flights. So, a lot of people just experiencing that pent-up demand of wanting to travel after COVID. And that’s continued from last summer, into this summer and we anticipate a very busy travel year,” said Shawn Steward, AAA South Dakota spokesperson.

For more information on summer traveling tips, you can click here.

