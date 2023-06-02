Rapid City Downtown Art Walk returns for the summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s art walk is back, starting Friday, and continuing on the first Friday of the month through September.

The walk is a self-guided tour where people can experience interactive art activities at 17 businesses in downtown Rapid City. Each business will feature a different artist, some who have participated in the event before, and others who are new to the art scene.

“So its basically a self serve. You’re just going to go these destinations, there’s 17 on the map. You have a QR code on the poster you can follow as well. You can go to theses destinations,” said Josh Miranda, events coordinator for the Rapid City Arts Council. “There’s going to be live artwork going on, painting, spoken word, there’s going to be dancers, there’s going to be bands. So its really just comprehensive. You just wanna go out and look for something fun to do.”

The event starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8. Some businesses participating include Black Hills Vinyl, Celtic Connection and the Dahl Arts Center.

For more information on the event, go to: https://www.rapidcityartscouncil.org/artnightdowntown.html

