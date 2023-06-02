Motion denied for man charged with first degree manslaughter

William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, 2022. He was originally charged with second degree...
William Hopkins was arrested Dec. 27, 2022. He was originally charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of a Rapid City man. It has since been changed to first degree manslaughter.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The defense attorney of a man accused of first degree manslaughter asked a Judge Friday to either dismiss the charge or reduce it to to second degree manslaughter.

William Hopkins, 28, is accused of shooting and killing a man in November 2022.

Hopkins lawyer previously filed two motions, one to dismiss the charges, and another to reduce the charge from first degree manslaughter, to second degree manslaughter. To be convicted of second degree manslaughter, the state would have to prove Hopkins acted recklessly, something that does not have to be proven in a first degree charge.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Stacy Wickre did not give a decision on the motion, saying she will review the information. However she did deny the motion to dismiss the charge.

Hopkins next hearing is scheduled for June 26.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking
There was another shooting Tuesday at E. Signal Drive.
Neighbor alleges the man killed in Star Village shooting did not have a gun
Police seek a suspect in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
$5,000 reward for information on Star Village shooting of 6-year-old
Cheyenne Crossing restaurant and gift shop.
Cheyenne Crossing is back up and running
Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez,...
Noem to send National Guard troops to southern border

Latest News

Pollinators are declining globally, possibly affecting our food chain
The Golden Coyote exercise will provide military units with relevant training opportunities...
Golden Coyote training exercise begins Saturday
2023 Art Walk in downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City Downtown Art Walk returns for the summer
Rapid City’s online payment system will be working again Saturday
Storms This Weekend
Afternoon Weekend Storms and Warmup