Motion denied for man charged with first degree manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The defense attorney of a man accused of first degree manslaughter asked a Judge Friday to either dismiss the charge or reduce it to to second degree manslaughter.

William Hopkins, 28, is accused of shooting and killing a man in November 2022.

Hopkins lawyer previously filed two motions, one to dismiss the charges, and another to reduce the charge from first degree manslaughter, to second degree manslaughter. To be convicted of second degree manslaughter, the state would have to prove Hopkins acted recklessly, something that does not have to be proven in a first degree charge.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Stacy Wickre did not give a decision on the motion, saying she will review the information. However she did deny the motion to dismiss the charge.

Hopkins next hearing is scheduled for June 26.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.