More scattered showers and thundershowers are in the forecast.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today, scattered showers and storms will reform this afternoon, but will continue this morning in Wyoming. Highs will reach the 60s and 70s for most.

If you are heading out to the Crazy Horse Volksmarch Saturday morning, the earlier you get there, the better opportunity for drier conditions. Temperatures for the start of the Volksmarch will be in the 50s and 60s. However, during the afternoon, some isolated thunderstorms become possible and temperatures warm up into the 70s for most. Sunday, temperatures will once again be in the 70s for afternoon high temperatures with the chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Starting off the week, we begin to warmup on Monday with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most. Mostly sunny skies start to set in but an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. The same thing goes for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s for most with mostly sunny skies and the stray chance for a thunderstorm. Thursday, partly cloudy skies can be expected with high temperatures in the 80s for most and the possibility for some isolated thunderstorms. We are still watching for a change in the pattern mid-June - a change that could ramp up our storm chances ... stay tuned!

