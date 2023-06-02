Melanoma Monday completed nearly 200 free skin cancer screenings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health Dermatologists provide free skin cancer screenings to raise awareness for skin cancer during May. This year, 195 patients were provided with free skin checks, and 15 biopsies were recommended.

“Providing skin checks to the community is an important way to promote early detection and awareness about skin cancer,” said Christopher Gasbarre, D.O., Dermatologist at Monument Health Dermatology in Spearfish. “Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. More than 5 million cases are diagnosed each year with melanoma being the most serious kind of skin cancer.”

Doctors recommend regular skin checks to detect changes in the skin, which can help prevent skin cancer. Early detection is key to successful treatment.

“We know that skin cancer is preventable — in fact, it is one of the most preventable forms of cancer,” said Siri Knutsen-Larson, M.D., Dermatologist at Monument Health Dermatology in Rapid City. “As we head into the summer months, it’s important to remember the key to prevention is proactive methods like wearing long sleeves, broad-brimmed hats, and sunscreen that provides broad spectrum protection.”

To learn more about Monument Health Dermatology or to schedule an appointment go to www.monument.health/dermatology.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.