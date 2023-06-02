Lead-Deadwood School District is having challenges with staffing and enrollment

Lead-Deadwood Highschool building.
Lead-Deadwood Highschool building.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Lead-Deadwood School District is exploring the possibility of developing a 185-acre plot of land near the Lead Fire Department.

The school district has been dealing with challenges in recent years, including a decline in student enrollment and a teacher shortage. The district’s superintendent says much of that has to do with housing issues and economic hardship, part of which this development could potentially address.

A part of the 185 acre of school land
A part of the 185 acre of school land(KOTA/KEVN)

”We have a unique resource that we have this, this chunk of land, and it’s not all usable, developable land, but some of it is. And so we’re going to try and see if we can leverage that resource to kind of influence somewhere on problem-solving on a housing issue,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person.

Person said the goal is to have available housing and if that standard isn’t met, the district won’t be motivated to do anything with the land.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking lot
Rapid City business owners upset over parking lot sale
There was another shooting Tuesday at E. Signal Drive.
Neighbor alleges the man killed in Star Village shooting did not have a gun
The state DCI is now in charge of the investigation concerning the Tuesday shooting.
Update: One dead following RCPD officer-involved shooting
Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking
Fire breaks out at Forest Products

Latest News

One of the main tents at Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City.
June first marks the start of another year for Rapid City Summer Nights
Cheyenne Crossing restaurant and gift shop.
Cheyenne Crossing is back up and running
Graduation cake
Western SD Juvenile Services has a silver lining for some children
Jack money management OTS
Money management on two jobs