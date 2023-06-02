June first marks the start of another year for Rapid City Summer Nights

One of the main tents at Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City.
One of the main tents at Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City.(KOTA)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - June 1 marks the beginning of a new month and brings back a favorite summer event. Rapid City Summer Nights Concert Series started Thursday and will continue through August.

The Summer Nights concert series happens every Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm, at the intersection of Saint Joseph Street and 7th Street. The concert series includes returning artists like Brandon Jones and Flannel, and new artists such as Canadian rock band Arcana Kings and Rapid City’s own Rowan Grace.

“We have been looking forward to this since last year and now it’s finally here. were really excited were hoping to have a really good crowd, and were just getting amped up. There’s a little nerves still in the background, but I think everyone’s just more anxious and excited to kick off summer nights for 2023,” said Tyler Artz, volunteer chair for Summer Nights.

Special event nights will be back this year with First Responders Night on June 29, and Military Appreciation Night on August 17.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking lot
Rapid City business owners upset over parking lot sale
There was another shooting Tuesday at E. Signal Drive.
Neighbor alleges the man killed in Star Village shooting did not have a gun
The state DCI is now in charge of the investigation concerning the Tuesday shooting.
Update: One dead following RCPD officer-involved shooting
Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking
Fire breaks out at Forest Products

Latest News

Lead-Deadwood Highschool building.
Lead-Deadwood School District is having challenges with staffing and enrollment
Cheyenne Crossing restaurant and gift shop.
Cheyenne Crossing is back up and running
Graduation cake
Western SD Juvenile Services has a silver lining for some children
Jack money management OTS
Money management on two jobs