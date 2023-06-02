June first marks the start of another year for Rapid City Summer Nights

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - June 1 marks the beginning of a new month and brings back a favorite summer event. Rapid City Summer Nights Concert Series started Thursday and will continue through August.

The Summer Nights concert series happens every Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm, at the intersection of Saint Joseph Street and 7th Street. The concert series includes returning artists like Brandon Jones and Flannel, and new artists such as Canadian rock band Arcana Kings and Rapid City’s own Rowan Grace.

“We have been looking forward to this since last year and now it’s finally here. were really excited were hoping to have a really good crowd, and were just getting amped up. There’s a little nerves still in the background, but I think everyone’s just more anxious and excited to kick off summer nights for 2023,” said Tyler Artz, volunteer chair for Summer Nights.

Special event nights will be back this year with First Responders Night on June 29, and Military Appreciation Night on August 17.

