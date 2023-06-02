Ellsworth AFB combat wing gets new commander

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Air Force announced that the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base will get a new commander.

Col. Derek Oakley, currently the commander of the 28th Operations Group, will assume command of the B-1 bomber wing in a ceremony later this month.

Oakley previously served as a B-1 evaluator pilot and director of operations for the 34th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth from July 2009 to December 2012.

Prior to his current assignment, Oakley was the director of the B-21 Integration and System Management Office where he liaised between Air Force Global Strike Command and the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, supporting the development of the B-21 Raider.

Oakley was commissioned in 2000. He is a command pilot with more than 3,400 flight hours in the B-1, T-38, T-6, and T-37 aircraft, including 991 combat hours in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

He replaces Col. Joseph Sheffield, the 28th BW commander since June 2021. Sheffield is moving to the Secretary of the Air Force’s Legislative Liaison Office in the Pentagon.

