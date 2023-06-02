Cheyenne Crossing is back up and running

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A fire destroyed Cheyenne’s Crossing in September 2022, but that didn’t stop the owner and staff from continuing the business with catering. With the help of a Sioux Falls Construction company, they rebuilt the restaurant and gift shop.

“Everything basically on this side of the building is all been replaced because it was scorched and smoked. And everything else, some of the area out in the front, just needed a heavy cleaning. But we swept everything that went into the ceiling in the panels. So everything is new that way. And the best part of the move is the kitchen,” said Cheyenne Crossing owner David Brueckner.

The fire started in the kitchen, and Brueckner made sure to add more safety materials to hopefully prevent future damage.

“Fire prevention materials that are in the kitchen. All over that way, there’s cement walls back there, firewalls, those types of things. Great news, firefighting system or suppression system in the cooking area. And seems to be that it’s passed muster with the inspector. So it should be okay,” said Brueckner.

In addition to the safety measures, Brueckener was able to add 20 people to the staff, and they all worked together to keep the business afloat by focusing on catering.

Even though the building wasn’t open to the public during the rebuild, customers continued to stop by to check on the progress.

“Even when we were trying to rebuild, there were still people coming in and looking around as I was getting product, and it was really nice. I’ve missed our guests so much because our gift shop is so unique,” said Cheyenne Crossing gift shop manager Jackie Lester.

Brueckner says since the building was built back to its original dimensions, the restaurant was able to keep its designation as a historical landmark.

