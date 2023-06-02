Afternoon Storms and Weekend Warmth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Showers and storms will continue to be sporadic throughout the rest of today and into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight fall into the 50s for most by tomorrow morning. The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is tomorrow morning and rain is looking like it will hold off until the afternoon where these isolated storms will continue to pop up. Temperatures for the start of the Volksmarch will be in the 60s, but will gradually increase throughout the day. High temperatures for Saturday will be in the 70s.

Sunday morning lows will be in the 50s once again for most. Afternoon storms fire up once again with high temperatures reaching the 70s. These storms will die off throughout the evening and overnight hours. Monday we dry out with a mostly sunny start to the work week. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out Monday. High temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking very similar to Monday with warmer conditions and a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 80s. Thursday, warm temperatures continue with an isolated thunderstorm by the afternoon. High temperatures in the 80s for most. Friday storms become more scattered in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 80s.

