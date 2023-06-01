Storms continue through the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Storms will continue through the evening, tapering off overnight tonight. A few isolated showers are still possible during the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the 50s across much of the area tonight and into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow, scattered showers and storms continue to pose a threat in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will reach the 60s and 70s for most.

If you are heading out to the Crazy Horse Volksmarch Saturday morning, the earlier you get there, the better opportunity for drier conditions. Temperatures for the start of the Volksmarch will be in the 50s and 60s. However, during the afternoon, some isolated thunderstorms become possible and temperatures warm up into the 70s for most. Sunday, temperatures will once again be in the 70s for afternoon high temperatures with the chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Starting off the week, we begin to warmup on Monday with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for most. Mostly sunny skies start to set in but an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. The same thing goes for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s for most with mostly sunny skies and the stray chance for a thunderstorm. Thursday, partly cloudy skies begin to march back in with high temperatures in the 80s for most and the possibility for some isolated thunderstorms.

