Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.(KBJR/CBS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spirit Airlines said it experienced “technical issues” Thursday morning.

On social media, the airline said its website, app and airport kiosks were down.

The issues have resulted in delays and long customer lines at airports.

Spirit apologized but did not have a time frame for when the issue would be fixed.

Passengers flying Spirit on Thursday have two options - wait it out at the airport or request a refund and fly later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking lot
Rapid City business owners upset over parking lot sale
The state DCI is now in charge of the investigation concerning the Tuesday shooting.
Update: One dead following RCPD officer-involved shooting
There was another shooting Tuesday at E. Signal Drive.
Neighbor alleges the man killed in Star Village shooting did not have a gun
Fire breaks out at Forest Products
Rapid City Fire Department evacuates homes because of gas leak.
Rapid City Fire Department evacuates homes after a gas leak

Latest News

A climber is alive after a sherpa guide hauled him down from below the summit of Mount Everest...
Sherpas pass up Everest summit in order to rescue missing climber
The parking garage located in downtown Rapid City still undergoing repairs.
Downtown parking structure remains open to limited parking
According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
4 young children killed in apartment fire sparked by rigged wire, investigators say
Police seek a suspect in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
$5,000 reward for information on Star Village shooting of 6-year-old