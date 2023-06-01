South Dakota Medicaid expansion enrollment begins July 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KOTA) - Enrollment for South Dakota Medicaid expansion officially begins in South Dakota on July 1, but the South Dakota Department of Social Services will begin allowing applications for potential participants on June 1.

AARP South Dakota, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, and CHAD are working together to educate individuals and families about the application and enrollment process for Medicaid expansion.

“As a physician and safety net provider, I have witnessed the transformative power of Medicaid firsthand. It is a lifeline for the most vulnerable among us, allowing them to access the care they desperately need,” said Jennifer Tinguely, MD, a healthcare provider at Falls Community Health in Sioux Falls. “Expanding Medicaid is not just about providing health care coverage; it is about instilling hope, preserving dignity, and fostering a healthier society. By expanding Medicaid, we embrace the fundamental principle that everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, deserves a fair chance at a healthy life. It is not just a policy; it is a moral imperative, a testament to our collective responsibility to uplift and heal those who need it most.”

Individuals and families interested in learning more about coverage options can visit www.GetCoveredSouthDakota.org. There they can connect with a local navigator or call 211, the South Dakota Helpline, for free information about health insurance options.

“I moved back home to South Dakota, but without Medicaid, I couldn’t keep up with my medical bills,” said Lisa Thompson, from Mitchell, SD. “It’s hard to find a job that will accommodate my physical limitations. I’m enrolling in Medicaid so I can get the consistent, comprehensive, and affordable health care I need.”

Expansion recipients will have access to a health insurance benefit package that includes ten essential health benefit categories, including:

· outpatient care

· emergency services

· hospitalizations

· pregnancy (including maternity and newborn care)

· mental health and substance use disorder services (including behavioral health treatment)

· prescription drugs

· rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices

· laboratory services

· preventative services (including wellness services and chronic disease management)

· pediatric services, including oral and vision care.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.