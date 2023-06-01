Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Elias Condon, age 24, and Jordan Condon, age 22, both of Rapid City, were convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

The brothers made multiple trips to Denver, Colorado to purchase methamphetamine, then returned to South Dakota to distribute it to others. They also brought firearms to trade for methamphetamine.

Two co-conspirators have already pleaded guilty to their involvement. Edward Ybarra was sentenced to 15 ½ years in federal prison on March 3. Ramon Morales-Padilla will be sentenced on July 21.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in custody and/or a $10,000,000 fine, and five years up to life of supervised release.

The verdict was returned on May 24, for the Condon brothers.

