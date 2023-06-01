Rapid City brothers found guilty of drug trafficking

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Elias Condon, age 24, and Jordan Condon, age 22, both of Rapid City, were convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

The brothers made multiple trips to Denver, Colorado to purchase methamphetamine, then returned to South Dakota to distribute it to others. They also brought firearms to trade for methamphetamine.

Two co-conspirators have already pleaded guilty to their involvement. Edward Ybarra was sentenced to 15 ½ years in federal prison on March 3. Ramon Morales-Padilla will be sentenced on July 21.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in custody and/or a $10,000,000 fine, and five years up to life of supervised release.

The verdict was returned on May 24, for the Condon brothers.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking lot
Rapid City business owners upset over parking lot sale
The state DCI is now in charge of the investigation concerning the Tuesday shooting.
Update: One dead following RCPD officer-involved shooting
There was another shooting Tuesday at E. Signal Drive.
Neighbor alleges the man killed in Star Village shooting did not have a gun
Fire breaks out at Forest Products
Rapid City Fire Department evacuates homes because of gas leak.
Rapid City Fire Department evacuates homes after a gas leak

Latest News

Learning how to manage your financials, can save you from overworking and feeling burnt out.
Learning how to manage money can decrease the feeling of stress and being burnt-out
The event spanned across the city, as volunteers worked to picking up various garbage and debris.
Citizen of Box Elder bring new meaning to the phrase spring cleaning
As part of the challenge, hikers are also encouraged to pick up any litter or garbage...
Rapid City Earth Day trail challenge extended through June
The parking garage located in downtown Rapid City still undergoing repairs.
Downtown parking structure remains open to limited parking