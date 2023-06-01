Noem to send National Guard troops to southern border

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced the deployment of about 50 National Guard troops to support southern border security operations this summer. The announcement did not state what units could be deployed or what the soldiers’ missions would be.

Noem is among a group of a dozen Republican governors who, according to a release from Noem’s office, are answering the call from Gov. Greg Abbot to help Texas respond to the crisis at the southern border.

The governor claims the border situation has deteriorated under the Biden Administration.

“The border crisis is growing worse under President Biden’s willful inaction. Across the country, crime rates, drug overdoses, and human trafficking have all skyrocketed because our border remains a warzone,” Noem said.

South Dakota deployed soldiers to the border two years ago. The release stated that Noem was the first governor to do so, at the request of the governors of Texas and Arizona.

