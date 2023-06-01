Cooking with Eric - Dirty Martini Pasta

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vodka works as an emulsifier in many recipes. It’s especially good to use in a creamy sauce as it makes it silky and binds the flavors and textures together. Like in this dish. We love dirty martinis, why not take that concept to a pasta sauce?

First, make a pound of spaghetti according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup pasta liquid.

In a skillet, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add 1 cup chopped Castelvetrano olives (reserve 1/3 cup brine) and 4 cloves of minced garlic, as well as the zest of 1 lemon. Stir constantly until fragrant - just a few minutes.

Then add 1/3 cup vodka (can use Gin) and cook, stirring constantly until reduced by half. add 2/3 cup heavy cream, brine from the olives, the cooked spaghetti and a half cup of the reserved pasta water. Cook until sauce is smooth and silky. Add more reserved pasta water if needed. Add 2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese and 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley. Stir in 3 tablespoons of butter. Cook until butter is melted. Make sure spaghetti is well coated, serve immediately with more Parmesan and parsley, if desired.

