$5,000 reward for information on Star Village shooting of 6-year-old

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is dedicated to finding and apprehending Lyle Blue Legs III, the suspect in a shooting that sent a six-year-old boy to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers and Detectives have spent hundreds of hours investigating and apprehending Blue Legs.

Police continue to seek the public’s help to locate Blue Legs and are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest.

Apprehending Blue Legs is one of the RCPD’s top priorities, and we are committed to applying all appropriate law enforcement resources to ensure that happens.

Police are asking anyone with information about Blue Legs’ whereabouts to contact them immediately, or anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

