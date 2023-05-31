Wyoming National Guard set to conduct Vigilant Guard 23-3

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KOTA) - The Wyoming National Guard is set to conduct Vigilant Guard 23-3, a comprehensive emergency response exercise aimed at enhancing public safety and community preparedness. The exercise will take place from June 12-15 in various locations throughout the state.

Vigilant Guard 23-3 will simulate a large-scale disaster scenario to test response capabilities, coordination, and communication systems in a controlled environment.

The Vigilant Guard 23-3 exercise will take place in several counties in Wyoming, including Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan, and Weston. Residents may notice an increased presence of emergency response personnel, military vehicles, and aircraft. This exercise is designed to ensure emergency response organizations are well-prepared and ready to respond to any future crises.

The Wyoming National Guard assures the public that every precaution has been taken to minimize disruptions and maintain the safety of communities throughout the exercise. Local residents may experience temporary road closures or traffic diversions near exercise locations, and it is advised to follow any instructions given by police or emergency personnel.

The Wyoming National Guard's Vigilant Guard 23-3 exercise is an opportunity to showcase its dedication to the safety and security of its residents. It demonstrates their commitment to maintaining a state of readiness and preparedness.

The Wyoming National Guard appreciates the support and understanding of the public during Vigilant Guard 23-3. This exercise is vital in ensuring that our communities are well-protected and resilient in the face of any potential emergency.

For more information about Vigilant Guard 23-3 and its impact on local communities, please contact Alyssa Hinckley at 307-772-5040 or alyssa.b.hinckley.civ@army.mil.

