Unite, the theme at the first-ever Two-Spirit Pow-Wow

Eltina Three Star and Monique Mousseau discuss the Two-Spirit Pow-Wow on Good Morning KOTA Territory.
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Uniting Reslience and Great Plains Tribal Health Board partner up to host the Two-Spirit Pow-Wow on June 3. The organizers of the event say it will be a safe space for everyone to honor a community commonly left out of the Sacred Circle. The Indian Health Services says traditionally Native American two-spirit people were considered neither men nor women, instead they occupied an alternative gender status and held different roles within a tribe.

Unity - this word is repeated commonly between Felip DeLeon-Mousseau and Monique Mousseau. It is their mission to provide a place for everyone to come together and display the power of community. The first-ever Two-Spirit Pow-Wow will feature booths, a buffalo feed, and STI testing.

For more information on this free event watch the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above and check out this link.

