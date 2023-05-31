Unite, the theme at the first-ever Two-Spirit Pow-Wow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Uniting Reslience and Great Plains Tribal Health Board partner up to host the Two-Spirit Pow-Wow on June 3. The organizers of the event say it will be a safe space for everyone to honor a community commonly left out of the Sacred Circle. The Indian Health Services says traditionally Native American two-spirit people were considered neither men nor women, instead they occupied an alternative gender status and held different roles within a tribe.

Unity - this word is repeated commonly between Felip DeLeon-Mousseau and Monique Mousseau. It is their mission to provide a place for everyone to come together and display the power of community. The first-ever Two-Spirit Pow-Wow will feature booths, a buffalo feed, and STI testing.

