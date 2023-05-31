Pactola and Deerfield reservoirs increase water flow rate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pactola and Deerfield Dams have increased their water flow at the request of the city on Tuesday.

In terms of what has changed specifically, Pactola Dam increased their flow rate from thirty cubic feet per second to forty five cubic feet per second.

Deerfield had a slightly smaller increase from fifteen cubic feet per second to twenty.

This change went into affect to ensure that Rapid City and the surrounding area have access to fresh water. We will keep you updated with any future changes as they happen.

