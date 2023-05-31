Grilling with Eric - Scandinavian and Beer Burgers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two delicious burger recipes - in fact, the two most requested burger recipes through the years from Grilling with Eric.

The first is a unique Scandinavian Burger ... the recipe came from Pat Gibson from Sturgis. In a bowl, combine 1 1/2 pounds ground beef with 1/2 cup sour cream. Add 4 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese, 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Be sure to be exact on these measurements. Mix well, form into firm patties and refrigerate a few yours or overnight so they set.

When ready to grill, bring the patties to air temperature and grill until desired doneness - 4 minutes per side usually works - on high heat. These burgers are especially delicious when served with a slice of red onion and on a pumpernickel bun.

For the beer burgers, again get your measurements exact: in a bowl combine 2 pounds of ground beef with 1/2 cup beer. Add 1/2 cup diced onions and 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce. Add 2 cloves of minced garlic, 1/4 cup quick oats, a teaspoon of salt and a quarter teaspoon of pepper. Mix by hand to combine, form into patties and cook until done, about 4 minutes per side. You can glaze with ketchup, if desires. Thanks to Darald Bly of Custer for this recipe.

