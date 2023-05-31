Federal requirements for special education reports now available online

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Information regarding school districts’ performance in improving the educational outcomes of students with disabilities is now available online. The Special Education Report is released annually by June 1.

Below is the Rapid City School District’s performance.

The report addresses the federal requirement of special education programs to report on the performance of each local school district. It is based on data from the 2021-2022 school year, with the exception of indicators 1, 2, 4, 9, and 10. It is based on data from the 2020-21 school year.

To view the rest of South Dakota special education reports, visit https://doe.sd.gov/sped/SPP.aspx and scroll down to the “LEA Public Reporting” heading. Statewide and district-level data are available under “Data from the 2021-22 School Year.”

