Federal requirements for special education reports now available online

The Special Education Report is released annually by June 1.
The Special Education Report is released annually by June 1.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Information regarding school districts’ performance in improving the educational outcomes of students with disabilities is now available online. The Special Education Report is released annually by June 1.

Below is the Rapid City School District’s performance.

The report addresses the federal requirement of special education programs to report on the performance of each local school district. It is based on data from the 2021-2022 school year, with the exception of indicators 1, 2, 4, 9, and 10. It is based on data from the 2020-21 school year.

To view the rest of South Dakota special education reports, visit https://doe.sd.gov/sped/SPP.aspx and scroll down to the “LEA Public Reporting” heading. Statewide and district-level data are available under “Data from the 2021-22 School Year.”

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state DCI is now in charge of the investigation concerning the Tuesday shooting.
Update: One dead following RCPD officer-involved shooting
Parking lot
Rapid City business owners upset over parking lot sale
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Jones County
Manual watering with a handheld hose or with a bucket, sprinkling can, or other similar...
Rapid City to implement summer water restrictions starting Thursday
Fire breaks out at Forest Products

Latest News

USD receives $3 million, five-year department of labor grant to train nurses
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
New Sanford docs detail data used in alleged account hacking attempts
Eltina Three Star and Monique Mousseau discuss the Two-Spirit Pow-Wow on Good Morning KOTA...
Unite, the theme at the first-ever Two-Spirit Pow-Wow
Wyoming National Guard statue in front of building.
Wyoming National Guard set to conduct Vigilant Guard 23-3