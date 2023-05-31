Afternoon storms continue through the week

By David Stradling
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with a few showers and storms possible on the South Dakota plains. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for many.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Storms are expected to develop through the afternoon and evening hours.

Showers and storms will be likely again on Thursday and Friday as temperatures will stay in the 70s for many. It could be a little breezy to end the week.

The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is this Saturday! You might want to get there early as showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop midday and into the afternoon. A few morning showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s on Saturday. Similar weather is expected to linger into Sunday.

Warmer air moves in early next week with highs returning to the 80s for some. Afternoon storm chances will continue as well.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state DCI is now in charge of the investigation concerning the Tuesday shooting.
RCPD officer involved in shooting Tuesday
The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requesting an additional 79 police officers for the reservation.
Judge sides with Oglala Sioux Tribe in funding for law enforcement
Police seek Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
Update: Police name suspect in shooting of child
Manual watering with a handheld hose or with a bucket, sprinkling can, or other similar...
Rapid City to implement summer water restrictions starting Thursday
For the past three years, Mai Richards returns to South Dakota to complete her 22-mile run.
Woman goes the extra mile while honoring fallen service members

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated storms again possible today.
More afternoon storms likely this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A daily chance of showers and thunderstorms this week.
For Monday there is a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.
Memorial Day Forecast: Warm with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms