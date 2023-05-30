Standing Rock Sioux Legion honors lost soldiers with ceremony

They honored the lives of their fallen brothers and sisters by giving remarks and songs.
They honored the lives of their fallen brothers and sisters by giving remarks and songs.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The theme of Monday, May 29, was remembrance and the Standing Rock Sioux Legion is remembering the lives of soldiers lost at Black Hills National Cemetery.

The Standing Rock Sioux Legion is made up of Native American veterans who have served in wars past. They honored the lives of their fallen brothers and sisters by giving remarks and songs. This ceremony was slightly different from a typical Memorial Day ceremony because it included symbols and depictions of tribes as well as American patriotism.

“They say that we all bleed red and the people that gave their lives for this country, this is why this country is great. In the military we don’t look at race, creed, religion, wherever you come from you contribute and you make this country great,” said retired Chief Warrant Officer Pues Alot.

Rain or shine Black Hills National Cemetery will honor these veterans every year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requesting an additional 79 police officers for the reservation.
Judge sides with Oglala Sioux Tribe in funding for law enforcement
Police seek Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
Update: Police name suspect in shooting of child
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Pine Ridge man pleads guilty in murder
For the past three years, Mai Richards returns to South Dakota to complete her 22-mile run.
Woman goes the extra mile while honoring fallen service members

Latest News

Manual watering with a handheld hose or with a bucket, sprinkling can, or other similar...
Rapid City to implement summer water restrictions starting Thursday
This ceremony honors all people who died in service of this country.
Black Hills National Cemetery honors fallen service members
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Hardrocker Esports working with high school students