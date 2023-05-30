Standing Rock Sioux Legion honors lost soldiers with ceremony

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The theme of Monday, May 29, was remembrance and the Standing Rock Sioux Legion is remembering the lives of soldiers lost at Black Hills National Cemetery.

The Standing Rock Sioux Legion is made up of Native American veterans who have served in wars past. They honored the lives of their fallen brothers and sisters by giving remarks and songs. This ceremony was slightly different from a typical Memorial Day ceremony because it included symbols and depictions of tribes as well as American patriotism.

“They say that we all bleed red and the people that gave their lives for this country, this is why this country is great. In the military we don’t look at race, creed, religion, wherever you come from you contribute and you make this country great,” said retired Chief Warrant Officer Pues Alot.

Rain or shine Black Hills National Cemetery will honor these veterans every year.

