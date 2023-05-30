Shooting reported on East Signal Drive

There was another shooting Tuesday at E. Signal Drive.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just before noon Tuesday, there was a report of a shooting on the 100 block of East Signal Drive.

The Rapid City Police Department has reportedly blocked off certain areas around Signal Drive. Currently the RCPD is investigating and going through body camera footage. The RCPD will release a statement later Tuesday afternoon.

We will update with more information when it comes in.

This is the second shooting in Star Village since Friday. The first one occurred when a 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg. Police are searching for Lyle Blue Legs III in connection to the shooting.

