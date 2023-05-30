Rapid City to implement summer water restrictions starting Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City officials are now reminding homeowners it’s time to work water conservation measures into their lawn, tree, and garden maintenance schedule. These water conservation measures will be in effect from June 1 until August 31.

Watering is prohibited between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day starting on Thursday. Odd-numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days. Even-numbered addresses are permitted to water on even-numbered scheduled days. On the 31st of any month, no watering from the outside is permitted.

Manual watering with a handheld hose or with a bucket, sprinkling can, or other similar container is allowed.

“Water conservation measures, commonly referred to as water restrictions, have been part of the City’s water plan since the 1990s,” said Rapid City Water Superintendent Eric Boyda. “Water conservation has greatly impacted the community’s daily use of water. Maintaining conservation measures and keeping residents educated about the importance of water conservation practices is extremely important.

“Conditions can change from one year to the next and they can change within a short time during a particular season of the year. It’s important we maintain conservation measures every year.”

For more information or questions about the City’s water restrictions, contact the Rapid City Water Office at 394-4162.

