Isolated storms again possible today.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunshine will start us off today, but showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s across the region.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will stick around through the rest of the week. It could be a little breezy on Thursday with a few gusts exceeding 30 mph at times. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.

The Crazy Horse Volksmarch is this Saturday, June 3, and could feature scattered thunderstorms through the day. Keep a close eye on the forecast as we get closer to see when the best time to hike to the arm will be! Stormy weather will continue Sunday as well. Highs this weekend will be in the 70s for many.

If you guessed storm chances will continue into next week, you would be correct! Seems like the active weather pattern will not come to an end.

As is typical at this time of year, any thunderstorm, like Monday, can produce hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requesting an additional 79 police officers for the reservation.
Judge sides with Oglala Sioux Tribe in funding for law enforcement
Police seek Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
Update: Police name suspect in shooting of child
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Pine Ridge man pleads guilty in murder
Black Hills National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

Latest News

More afternoon storms likely this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A daily chance of showers and thunderstorms this week.
For Monday there is a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.
Memorial Day Forecast: Warm with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms
Tomorrow will be a rinse and repeat of today’s forecast. Highs will mostly be in the 70s....
Unsettled and stormy for the next week