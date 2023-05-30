High school student shot, killed while playing basketball with friends

Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.
By Olivia Kalentek, Marcy Jones, Jay Kenney and Rob Polansky
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in Connecticut on Memorial Day.

Police identified the victim as Mark Mulongo, a Hillhouse High School student.

The shooting happened near Reed Street and Shelton Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day, according to police.

Police said Mark was outside playing basketball with his friends when he was struck by gunfire.

The teen was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

He died in the hospital as a result of his injuries, police said.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of young life,” New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragedy. We are asking anyone who may have information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice.”

While police believe it was a targeted incident, they say the teen may not have been the intended victim.

Police say a sixteen-year-old was shot and killed while playing basketball in New Haven on Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 WSFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requesting an additional 79 police officers for the reservation.
Judge sides with Oglala Sioux Tribe in funding for law enforcement
Police seek Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
Update: Police name suspect in shooting of child
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Pine Ridge man pleads guilty in murder
For the past three years, Mai Richards returns to South Dakota to complete her 22-mile run.
Woman goes the extra mile while honoring fallen service members

Latest News

FILE - Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid...
Ruling clears way for Purdue Pharma to settle opioid claims, protect Sacklers from lawsuits
Manual watering with a handheld hose or with a bucket, sprinkling can, or other similar...
Rapid City to implement summer water restrictions starting Thursday
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in...
Florida deputy faces trial for alleged failure to confront Parkland school shooter
An electric Jeep Wrangler is displayed on the showroom floor at the Dan O'Brien Auto Group...
Want the $7,500 tax credit for an electric vehicle? Consider leasing.
They honored the lives of their fallen brothers and sisters by giving remarks and songs.
Standing Rock Sioux Legion honors lost soldiers with ceremony