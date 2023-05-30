Fatal motorcycle crash in Jones County

One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.
One person died in a two-vehicle crash east of Draper, S.D.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRAPER, S.D. (KOTA) - One person has died in a two-vehicle crash that happened east of Draper, this past Sunday, May 28.

A GMC Acadia rear-ended a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing the driver and passenger of the motorcycle to be thrown onto the shoulder of the roadway.

The 52-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries, and the 59-year-old female passenger of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash. Neither were wearing helmets.

However, the 16-year-old female driver of the GMC Acadia was not injured and was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Charges are pending against the driver of the GMC Acadia. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requesting an additional 79 police officers for the reservation.
Judge sides with Oglala Sioux Tribe in funding for law enforcement
Police seek Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
Update: Police name suspect in shooting of child
For the past three years, Mai Richards returns to South Dakota to complete her 22-mile run.
Woman goes the extra mile while honoring fallen service members
Pine Ridge man pleads guilty in murder
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it

Latest News

Preventing physical burnout can lower your chances of stroke or heart attacks.
Setting limits can protect your body from physical burnout
The menu at Maria's Mexican features tacos, burritos, tamales, and chimichangas.
Mountains, pine trees, and spicy burritos all in the Black Hills
According to the Merriam Webster Dictionary, burnout is defined as: exhaustion of physical or...
Taking care of mental health is an important part of taking care of your body
Taking care of mental health, is an important part of taking care of your body