Black Hills National Cemetery honors fallen service members

This ceremony honors all people who died in service of this country.
This ceremony honors all people who died in service of this country.
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Countless families showed up at the Black Hills National Cemetery to show support for their fallen loved ones. Many families brought flowers and every grave had an American flag placed in front of it to honor the sacrifice given by those men and women.

Monday’s ceremony began with guest speakers remarking about the importance of our military.

“So we’re here today for a far more serious commemoration we are gathered to honor the more than one million American men and women who gave their lives fighting for this nation,” said Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden.

This ceremony honors all people who died in service of this country.

In addition to the speakers, wreaths were laid in honor of various South Dakota American Legion Units.

Taps, and a 21-gun salute, finished the ceremony.

“So let us take this time to remember and honor the men and women who have given their lives for this great country. Let us reflect on their courage, their sacrifice, and their dedication to a cause greater than themselves,” said Doug Feldman, commander of the South Dakota American Legion.

Black Hills National Cemetery holds this ceremony every year with the honored guests alternating from South Dakota American Legion to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

