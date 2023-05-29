Woman goes the extra mile while honoring fallen service members

For the past three years, Mai Richards returns to South Dakota to complete her 22-mile run.
For the past three years, Mai Richards returns to South Dakota to complete her 22-mile run.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - During the Memorial Day holiday, people across the country honor the men and women who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

That’s why Mai Richards runs the 22 miles between Spearfish and the Buffalo Chip’s Freedom Field.

Carrying an American Flag and wearing combat boots, she dedicates each mile to a fallen service member, stopping and reading names throughout the run.

“I always want to live a life worthy of their sacrifices and just remembering that. It’s not just one day but being able to show that appreciation on this day is valuable and important,” said Richards.

This year she read more than 50 names during her honor run.

Despite the physical toll it takes on her body, Richards says it feels good to know she has family and friends waiting for her at the finish line.

“It was great. There were points where I did cry,” said Richards. “I had some of the supporters here call me and to just hear their voice was my motivation.”

“There is a part in her heart that wants to honor all those that made the ultimate sacrifice and we’d shared some tears over this. So, it’s not as simple as just a run, there is a lot of thought and a lot of emotions that go into this,” said Greg Smith, who has worked with Richards on her since she started three years ago.

Richards’ honor run helps raise money for the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s annual freedom celebration which will occur August 10.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requesting an additional 79 police officers for the reservation.
Judge sides with Oglala Sioux Tribe in funding for law enforcement
The event center is expected to host its first event June 3.
New event center will soon be un-boxed
Police seek Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
Update: Police name suspect in shooting of child
Bottles of Bud Light beer sit on a shelf at a grocery store on April 25, 2023, in Glenview, Ill.
Anheuser-Busch offering free beer after recent Bud Light backlash
Kids playing at Lil Punkins Daycare in Rapid City.
$100,000 for Lil Punkins?

Latest News

More than 100 people attended the unveiling at Memorial Park.
Black Hills War Monument Association dedicates memorial to veterans
Preparation at the Buffalo Chip includes hiring more staff and putting the finishing touches on...
Summer begins the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally countdown
From Memorial Day through May 31, the Black Hills National Cemetery will have American flags...
Volunteers honor fallen heroes with flags in the Black Hills
With the help of summer programs, kids are able to remain in a pattern of familiarity.
Keeping kids safe through summer programs during summer vacation