Summer begins the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally countdown

Preparation at the Buffalo Chip includes hiring more staff and putting the finishing touches on events.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The countdown is on for the 83rd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and in just three months visitors from all over will head to the city to indulge in some rally fun.

The Sturgis Buffalo Chip is preparing for the influx of people and the first thing on their list is hiring staff to work the event.

During rally season, the Buffalo Chip has more than 500 people working at the campground.

President and CEO Rod Woodruff says they are also busy putting the finishing touches on their concert series while adding some exciting events.

“We got some outstanding events going on that people I think have never seen before, and never seen anything like it before. And it’s just going to be a jumpstart for the whole thing, so people that come this year they’re going to remember this year because it’s extra, extra special,” said Woodruff.

This year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally runs from August 4 through August 13.

