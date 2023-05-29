A daily chance of showers and thunderstorms this week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see another day of afternoon and evening thundershowers today. Like the past couple of days, any storm may contain small hail and gusty winds. Certainly, there will be frequent cloud to ground lightning with the storms, so have a way to seek shelter indoors if storms approach you.

Isolated thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons along with warmer temperatures. The overall number of storms will be lower the next couple of days as the atmosphere will be slightly drier and more stable.

Then Thursday through next weekend we’ll see an increase in thunderstorm activity as an upper level low lifts northeast into our area. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in spots.

Temperatures will generally be above normal all week, with Wednesday likely being the warmest day with highs in the 80s.

