Black Hills Lacrosse growing sport in Rapid City

Shock to play in league championships June 10
By Ben Burns
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Lacrosse isn’t very popular in Western South Dakota, but a Rapid City organization is giving kids a chance to make a name for themselves in the sport. Ben Burns spoke to two head coaches of the Black Hills Shock to learn more about Black Hills Lacrosse and what the sport can do for young athletes.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seek Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
Update: Police name suspect in shooting of child
The city's third high school reverts to an alternative high like it was several years ago.
Rapid City High School has changes coming next Fall
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
The event center is expected to host its first event June 3.
New event center will soon be un-boxed
The Oglala Sioux Tribe is requesting an additional 79 police officers for the reservation.
Judge sides with Oglala Sioux Tribe in funding for law enforcement

Latest News

Jaden Guthmiller, Spearfish
SD track and field stars highlight final day of state championships
5-26 state track
Local track and field athletes shine at state meet
5-26 state track
Local track and field athletes shine at state meet
5-26 Sasquatch
Sasquatch ready for a big season