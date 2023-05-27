Pine Ridge man pleads guilty in murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Lance Red Cloud, 27 of Pine Ridge, pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to second degree murder-aiding and abetting in the death of Robert Jumping Eagle in November of 2021.

According to the indictment, Red Cloud, Vine Phillip Hayes and Michael Red Cloud beat Jumping Eagle to death.

Red Cloud could serve up to life in prison and pay a fine of $250,000 when sentenced.

