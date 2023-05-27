New event center will soon be un-boxed

The event center is expected to host its first event June 3.
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The city of Box Elder and LIV Hospitality partnered together to create the Box Events Center.

When it opens early next month, it will be a premier event center for youth sports, corporate meetings and weddings.

Angela Avila, director of marketing and sales said guests will be able to customize their events with lights, projections, and music making their experience more personable.

When choosing Box Elder for the events center, it was based on the growing population, accessibility to nearby hotels and restaurants, and access to Interstate 90.

“There’s so much growth in this area, specifically in the community of Box Elder, but the Black Hills in general and Rapid City. So, we’re really excited to be open at the right time and being able to welcome all that is coming to this area. Hopefully, we’re a significant part of that growth and a place for people to celebrate,” said Avila.

According to worldpopulationreview.com, Box Elder is the 10th largest city in South Dakota.

The Box is making its “unboxing” the first weekend in June with the Watiki 3 on 3 basketball tournament.

