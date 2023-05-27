Local track and field athletes shine at state meet

Simeon Birnbaum and Sawyer Clarkson among local winners
By Vic Quick
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakota’s best track and field athletes have gathered in Sioux Falls for the state meet. Local athletes performed well on Friday. Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum and Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson were amongst the local winners. Several area teams also find themselves near the top of the team standings.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seek Lyle Blue Legs III in connection with the shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Rapid City.
Update: Police name suspect in shooting of child
The city's third high school reverts to an alternative high like it was several years ago.
Rapid City High School has changes coming next Fall
A tragic house fire happened in Fort Pierre and 3 people were killed.
3 people killed when house explodes in South Dakota
Music is in the air in Deadwood this summer
Duane Yellow Cloud
Body found on East Blvd. and Omaha St. identified

Latest News

5-26 state track
Local track and field athletes shine at state meet
5-26 Sasquatch
Sasquatch ready for a big season
5-26 Sasquatch
Sasquatch ready for a big season
5-25 City golf
Central and Stevens girls golfers meet up for City Tournament