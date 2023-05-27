Local track and field athletes shine at state meet
Simeon Birnbaum and Sawyer Clarkson among local winners
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakota’s best track and field athletes have gathered in Sioux Falls for the state meet. Local athletes performed well on Friday. Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum and Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson were amongst the local winners. Several area teams also find themselves near the top of the team standings.
