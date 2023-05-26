Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Saturday and could also form into Sunday. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat for any storms that do reach severe criteria. Heavy rain and frequent lightning should be expected as well. High temperatures will range from the 70s to the 80s.

Temperatures remain warm next week with 70s and 80s continuing. Each day will have the chance for afternoon showers and storms, where some could be strong to severe.

